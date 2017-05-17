Search

30 words and phrases only Derry ‘wans’ will know

Free Derry Corner, Derry.

Free Derry Corner, Derry.

0
Have your say

Here’s a quick ‘jook’ at some of the words and phrases only Derry 'wans' will understand.

Alright hi! - Hello, a greeting.

Aye - Yes.

Bake - Face or mouth.

Bat in the mouth - a punch to the face.

Bars - Gossip, e.g. ‘What’s the bars?’ or ‘Any bars?’.

Bout ye? - How are things going?

Brown ding - brown sauce.

Broke to the bone - Highly Embarrassed.

Cat - Not good.

Dead On - I don't believe you.

Duck (Rare) - Eccentric person, e.g. ‘a rare duck’.

Dead Broke - Very Embarrassed Foundered - Cold Good steever - a forceful blow, most likely a kick Gunk - Severe disappointment.

Jammy - Luck.

Juke - A quick look.

Join -To tell off (scold).

Lock - A quantity or amount of.

Lured - Delighted.

Mind - Do you remember?

Ready for the hills - Harassed, under pressure.

Red ding - red sauce.

Saunter - Move along, please.

Starving - Cold.

Stews - A local delicacy made from Doherty’s mince, potatoes and onions.

Start - To provoke to the point of argument eg ‘Are you starting?’.

Thingamajig - an item that one cannot recall the name of.

Up a tree in Rosemount - Whereabouts unknown.

Wee buns - Easy.

Whatyamacallit - (see Thingamajig).

Wrecked - Extreme tiredness.

Yes or Yes Hi - A greeting.