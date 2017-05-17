30 words and phrases only Derry ‘wans’ will know

Here’s a quick ‘jook’ at some of the words and phrases only Derry 'wans' will understand.
Alright hi! - Hello, a greeting.
Aye - Yes.
Bake - Face or mouth.
Bat in the mouth - a punch to the face.
Bars - Gossip, e.g. ‘What’s the bars?’ or ‘Any bars?’.
Bout ye? - How are things going?
Brown ding - brown sauce.
Broke to the bone - Highly Embarrassed.
Cat - Not good.
Dead On - I don't believe you.
Duck (Rare) - Eccentric person, e.g. ‘a rare duck’.
Dead Broke - Very Embarrassed Foundered - Cold Good steever - a forceful blow, most likely a kick Gunk - Severe disappointment.
Jammy - Luck.
Juke - A quick look.
Join -To tell off (scold).
Lock - A quantity or amount of.
Lured - Delighted.
Mind - Do you remember?
Ready for the hills - Harassed, under pressure.
Red ding - red sauce.
Saunter - Move along, please.
Starving - Cold.
Stews - A local delicacy made from Doherty’s mince, potatoes and onions.
Start - To provoke to the point of argument eg ‘Are you starting?’.
Thingamajig - an item that one cannot recall the name of.
Up a tree in Rosemount - Whereabouts unknown.
Wee buns - Easy.
Whatyamacallit - (see Thingamajig).
Wrecked - Extreme tiredness.
Yes or Yes Hi - A greeting.