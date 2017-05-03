Acclaimed production returns to Derry this weekend

The acclaimed Playhouse production ‘Bag for Life’ by Colin Bateman, will return to its Artillery Street home this weekend having embarked on an 11 venue All Ireland tour. Additional dates in Derry later in the month have also been announced.

Having premiered last year in Derry, ‘Bag For Life’ which was described then by one national paper as “one of the strongest pieces of theatre ever produced in Derry played to packed houses in The Lyric Theatre in Belfast as well as in Bangor.

Niall Mc Caughan, Playhouse Chief Executive said: “We are very excited about taking this exceptional piece of theatre on national tour and back to Derry, particularly after it received critical acclaim. Both the sell-out audiences in Bangor as well as in The Lyric in Belfast loved it. It’s a credit to the writer, Colin Bateman, the actress Julie Addy, as well as Kieran Griffiths the Director and Producer and his team.”

Kieran Griffiths, Playhouse Producer, added: “The reaction from our audiences when we premiered this production was overwhelming. I think it’s a very exciting play. The audience are given time to breathe and ask themselves question, but it’s a ferocious episode in Karen’s life. The play is electric. exciting and captivating.”

‘Bag for Life’ is the second play from renowned Northern Irish writer Colin Bateman. In Colin’s career he has written 36 novels as well as writing TV show Murphy’s Law and BBC NI’s Scup. His second stage play asks the question, can forgiveness overcome the want for revenge in 21st century Northern Ireland? It’s a tense, gripping thriller as well as a study of modern psychosis, all shot through with Bateman’s trademark pitch black humour.

“There are a lot of different aspects to it,” explains Bateman, “it is quite a dark piece but it’s also very funny. It’s a thriller but it will also make you think. You’ll come out asking questions about how you would deal with certain situations.”

Bag For Life is returning to The Playhouse this weekend, Saturday May 6 at 8pm, as well as additional dates on Sunday, May 14. The tour is kindly supported by The Arts Council of N.Ireland and An Chomhairle Ealaion North South Touring Fund.