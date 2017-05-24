Allegri Choir to open for International Flute Orchestra at the Guildhall

Music fans are in for a treat this weekend as members of the Allegri choir perform the opening to a special concert by the International Flute Orchestra at the Guildhall on Friday coming (May 26).

The orchestra have travelled from Nebraska and will be conducted by Dr. John Bailey under the musical direction of Nancy Clew.

Admission is free to the event which starts at 8pm and there will be a collection on the evening for the charity HURT.

Allegri will perform under the direction of Maurice Kelly and a great evening’s entertainment has been promised.