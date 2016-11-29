An unforgettable gourmet experience

Gordon Smyth, Executive Head Chef at the stunning Redcastle Hotel in County Donegal has been described as making his way back to his roots via a circuitous route through 5-star resorts and establishments boasting 3 AA Rosettes - and it shows.

On Saturday last, the hotel hosted their new and exciting culinary experience by The Edge restaurant team. In an intimate setting, guests enjoyed a special seven-course Tasting Menu featuring an array of fresh ingredients and bold flavours that identify the style and charisma of the Edge Restaurant.

The evening was enhanced considerably by the presence of William Tindal, a Sligo based Wine Merchant who educated all of the dinner guests more about their wine choices and how to match the perfect wine with the perfect dish.

It was an evening of perfect combinations, from start to finish. The wine ranged from an Eco friendly Chilean Pinot Noir to a Walnut Block Organic Collectables New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. The Sauvignon Blanc was described by William Tindal as very apt on the evening when Ireland had their historic win over the All Blacks.

The culinary highlights of the night were certainly in keeping with the ‘on the water’ feel of the hotel’s restaurant. Guests enjoyed smoked salmon roulade with lemon mascarpone and compressed watermelon as well as delicious pan fried hake with cauliflower puree, smoked pancetta, fava bean vanilla.

A stunning main course of beef wellington left guests with just about enough room for a dessert of Bitter Chocolate Delice with green tea and coconut sorbet.

From the canope and prosecco arrival, to the gorgeous seven course tasting menu, to the entertainment in the Captain’s Bar and the opulence of the hotel bedrooms, the gourmet experience is something to savour.

The food and hospitality at this Inishowen gem on our very doorsteps would stand side by side with the most famous and respected establishments in the world, and with good reason.

Among its many awards, the Redcastle has received a coveted AA rosette, something achievable by only ten percent of restaurants. AA representatives described staff and service at the Inishowen hotel as “smooth and professional yet underpinned by natural friendliness.”

It is that and much, much more. The gourmet experience is a must for fans of food, wine, and indulgence.