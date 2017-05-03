ASH to headline this year’s Stendhal Festival in Limavady

Stendhal Festival has revealed the first portion of the musical line-up for this year’s instalment of the multi-award winning Festival.

The eclectic mix of genres and styles showcased at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, will be headlined by Northern Irish Legends ASH on Friday August 11.

The Downpatrick rockers are one of the most popular and successful acts to ever hail from Northern Ireland, bursting onto the scene with their seminal debut album ‘1977’, an album which contained classics such as ‘Girl from Mars,’ ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Angel Interceptor’ and ‘Oh Yeah.’

The album hit number one in the British Album Charts and spawned four top 20 hits for the fledgling outfit. Since then their career has spanned over 20 years and ASH have produced 18 top 40 singles, 2 UK Number 1 Albums (‘1977’ and ‘Free All Angels’) and a further 3 albums which all charted in the top 10. From one legendary act to another, Irish folk hero Sharon Shannon will also be taking to the Stendhal stage this summer.

Adding a stylish International flair to proceedings will be both Ginkgoa and Ulrich Schnauss featuring Nat Urazmetova. Parisian/Manhattan Electro swing act Ginkgoa has been garnering rave reviews thanks to their electrifying recent appearances in festivals across Europe and North America.

Tickets for the event on August 11 and 12 are on sale now at Stendhalfestival.com and from local ticket outlets next week. For more information check out the Stendhal Festival Facebook page.