Call for nominees for Women of the Year 2017

One of the most significant events in the Council’s calendar year, Derry’s Women of the Year awards, were launched yesterday (Monday).

Speaking at the launch, The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane issued a call to members of the public to help recognise the achievements of women around the North West as she announced that the nominations were now open for the 2017 awards.

The awards, organised by Council’s Community Services, recognise the achievements and services of local women who dedicate their time to making a difference in every sector, either through their voluntary or professional work.

Alderman Hilary McClintock encouraged people to acknowledge the work of some of the district’s most influential female figures.

She said: “This is the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on the invaluable work that is being carried out every day in our communities, which often goes unacknowledged.

“Women are the backbone of our society - within the home and in our communities and workplaces - and the Women of the Year Awards set out to highlight the ongoing achievements of some remarkable local women. I would really encourage everyone to take the chance to highlight some of the people who work tirelessly to improve the areas where they live, support others and who make our city and district so great.”

Organisers of the event have said that any woman whose work has made a significant impact over the past 12 months can be nominated, and this year there are 13 different categories covering a range of fields, as well as an overall Woman of the Year 2017 award.

Community Development Co-ordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Joanna Boyd, said the awards provided a platform to show local women how much they are valued.

She added: “Many of the women who are nominated for the awards juggle busy home lives and family commitments but still manage to make major contributions to the local economy through business and enterprise, improve their local communities and care for others on a daily basis.

“I am always so impressed by the nominations, and the number of individuals who are truly making a difference. So I would ask people to get nominating and show these women how much we all value their dedication and support.”

Nominations are currently being sought under the following categories: Contribution to Community Development; Contribution to Community Relations; Contribution to Health; Contribution to Enterprise; Contribution to Community Safety; Contribution to Arts; Contribution to Formal/Informal Education; Contribution to the Older People; Contribution to Youth; Contribution to Childcare; Contribution to Caring; Young Women’s Award (must be aged 18 to 25 years old); Women living with a Disability .

An individual may only enter one category as regards to categories 1 to 13 inclusive but may also be involved in a nomination for Overall Woman of the Year 2017 Winner.

The Women of the Year awards will take place on March 3rd in the City Hotel.

The closing date for entries is 12noon on Friday 27 January 2017. Nomination forms are available online or from Council offices in Derry and Strabane – www.derrystrabane.com/women