Calling all buskers! It’s time for Summer Jamm

As Summer Jamm returns to Strabane next month, festival organisers are reminding performers and musicians that they could be in with a chance of winning up to £1,000 in a busking competition on Saturday, June 10.

The top prize of £1,000 will be awarded to the winner of the competition, second placed will be awarded £400 and third placed will receive £200. The competition, organised by Martin Gallen (Strabane Chamber of Commerce), supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council and sponsored by o2, Strabane, will give performers an opportunity to showcase their talent to a grand audience while competing for the top prize spot in front of a group of experts from the entertainment industry.

Martin Gallen, Strabane Chamber of Commerce said: “With the busking festival we’re hoping to shine a light on some of our local talent. With a grand prize of £1,000 up for grabs we hope to inspire and encourage performers to progress their talents and maybe one day perform on the main stage of the festival. Anyone wishing to enter should contact myself on martin@banbadesign.co.uk or telephone 079 8815 6492, entry to the competition is free.”

The busking competition, alongside Strabane BID Company’s Saturday evening concert forms part of the wider Derry City and Strabane District Council Summer Jamm Festival programme. The family friendly festival runs from June 9 to 11, and is set to be one of the events of the year for the North West, with a Friday evening concert at the Alley Theatre, a Country Jamm Concert on the Sunday, street entertainment and a Saturday market.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Events Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ashleigh Devine, said: “Council would like to thank Martin Gallen for organising the busking competition, our festival sponsors SGN Natural Gas and the Strabane BID Company who are organising of the Saturday evening concert, for helping us to produce a great programme for the weekend.”

This year Council decided to extend the festival to three days to offer even more entertainment and facilitate the large number of visitors who travelled to the area for last year’s events.

Tickets are now available for the Summer Jamm music festival. For more information on events and to book tickets visit www.derrystrabane.com/SummerJamm