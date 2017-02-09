Cara Dillon tickets on sale tomorrow

Critically acclaimed Dungiven born singer Cara Dillon will perform once again in front of local audiences later this year.

The Millennium Forum has just announced that the Derry-born star will make a welcome return to the city centre venue on December 16 this year. A Forum insider said: “No stranger to the Forum’s stage, Cara’s December gig will undoubtedly be a magical and memorable festive experience for her many local fans. Having recorded her highly anticipated Christmas album, ‘Upon A Winter’s Night’, Cara and her band will be performing classic carols, Celtic hymns and other Christmas songs to celebrate and share in the festive spirit.

“If you don’t know the voice of Cara Dillon, you’re in for a treat. If you are already amongst her legions of admirers around the world, you know you have something special in store.”

Dillon first made waves in 2001, with her eponymous solo album released on Rough Trade which also went on to win two BBC Folk Awards.

Two further successful albums were released on Rough Trade with the single Never In A Million Years’ spending weeks on the R2 Playlist. Her album “Hill Of Thieves” went on to win BBC Album Of The Year at the 2010 Folk Awards.

Tickets go on sale from the Millennium Forum Box Office onFriday.