Celebrity chef Brian is Derry bound

TV chef Brian Turner of BBC ‘Ready Steady Cook’ fame will be winging his way to ‘Destination Delicious’ for a special guest appearance at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s award-winning LegenDerry Food Festival which will have the banks of the Foyle sizzling next month.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Hilary McClintock, said she was delighted that Council had attracted well-known TV personality Brian Turner, together with a host of home grown celebrity chefs including Jenny Bristow, Paula McIntyre and Brian McDermott, for the region’s premier food festival which is guaranteed to have a carnival flavour coinciding with the St Patrick’s weekend celebrations.

The Mayor continued: “LegenDerry Food Festival will run for three days across three zones with a feast of family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy. As well as all the live cookery demos and delicious food on offer in Guildhall Square, our top regional producers will showcase an array of mouth-watering products in the LegenDerry Food Hall in the Guildhall’s Main Hall.”

London-based culinary guru Brian Turner, CBE, will wow foodie fans on Saturday, March 18, with demos in the impressive Festival marquee which will dominate Guildhall Square over the weekend. The Yorkshire-born TV chef and restaurateur said he can’t wait to visit LegenDerry which judges at the Year of Food and Drink Awards described as a “massive success”, attracting more than 36,000 visitors as a two-day event last year.

He continued: “I am delighted to be taking part in Derry City and Strabane District Council’s LegenDerry Food Festival, which was NI’s Best Food Event during Year of Food and Drink, and has done so much to put the region on the map as a leading international food tourism destination. I’ve heard fantastic reports about the city and district’s famous hospitality and am eagerly looking forward to meeting chefs, producers and visitors who will be flocking to Derryand the North West which is Northern Ireland’s ‘Destination Delicious’.”

LegenDerry, which is taking place on March 17-19 from 12noon until 6pm, is supported by Tourism NI and DAERA’s NI Regional Food Programme as part of Council’s St Patrick’s Spring Carnival, and the event won Best NI Food Event at the recent NI Year of Food and Drink Awards.