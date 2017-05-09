Children’s Cancer collection of books at Central Library

Derry’s Central Library is now offering a Children’s Cancer Help Book collection.

The collection - which is available in five public libraries across the North - is a support tool designed for young people who are experiencing or have experienced cancer.

The collection was devised by Libraries NI, with input from Macmillan Cancer Support and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

A Libraries NI spokesperson said: “Having cancer can be a scary experience for anyone, no matter what age, but for young people it can be particularly frightening and can feel isolating. This book collection has been created to help young people understand cancer and the impact it can have on a person’s life. The books provide information to inform and give emotional support to young people going through or experiencing cancer in their lives.”

Copies of all the books in the collection are available to borrow and are also available to borrow from Libraries NI eBook catalogue (available at www.librariesni.org.uk).

Details of the books are listed on the Libraries NI website www.librariesni.org.uk and at www.nhsctcancerservices.hscni.net/young-people/reading-list/