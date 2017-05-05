Christy Moore to return to the Forum this November

Irish music icon Christy Moore has confirmed he will return to the Millennium Forum this November as part of a short national tour.

He will appear on November 2 and 3, 2017.

One of the most compelling and inspirational musicians Ireland has ever seen, Christy Moore has a universal fan base and still continues to entertain; cementing him as an Irish icon.

It is his deep urge to connect with the listener and to transmit the meaning of the songs he sings that has endeared him to audiences of all ages.

Christy has produced more than 25 solo albums, from Paddy on the Road in 1969 to the worldwide release of Lily in 2016.

Christy Moore: Journey, a documentary on 50 years of song, aired on RTE television and was also released on DVD last year. This year Christy will be busy as ever on the live circuit.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 12 at 10am and will be available from the Millennium Forum Box Office.

Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk