Clothing donation appeal for refugees- collection this Monday

The Northwest Islamic Association and we are asking the local community to donate their unwanted clothes for refugees.

St. Vincent de Paul are working with the Northwest Islamic Associaton and will send the clothes collected on to refugee camps.

The group is collecting the bags of washed clothes on Monday, June 26 from 10.00am to 11.00am at 8 Hyde Business Park, Pennyburn Industrial Estate, Derry, the site of the groups community centre.

A van will collect all the donated bags from there on Monday.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/nwia.org.uk/