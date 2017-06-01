College band make the trip from U.S. to Derry

Friday afternoon last saw students from St. Mary’s College, Derry entertained by a superb performance of music and song by the touring Elizabethtown College Concert Choir and Jazz Band.

The U.S. college, who are on a tour of Ireland, managed to thrill the girls and teachers with a fantastic repertoire of tunes covering a number of genres.

Not to be outdone, the local school’s own orchestra and Traditional Groups as well as Irish dancers performed admirably alongside their American visitors and 90 minutes of breathtaking music, song and dance was enjoyed by all present.

The Concert Choir and Jazz Band from the American college are comprised of students with varied backgrounds and majors and included music therapy, music education, music, political science, religious studies, sociology-anthropology, communications, social work and international business students.

Before touring Ireland the Concert Choir and Jazz Band just returned from a tour of South Africa.

St. Mary’s Vice Principal, Stephen Keown praised the musical skills of the visiting college and said St. Mary’s was delighted to have them performing.

‘It was great to have the Elizabethtown College here performing at the Northland road today and they gave a superb.”

The group also visited Dublin, Belfast, Bushmills and Waterford over the week’s tour.