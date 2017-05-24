Could your charity be Sainsbury’s charity of the year in Derry?

Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme is back for the ninth year and the Strand Road store is calling for local charity nominations to be its flagship local charity for the next year

At the end of May, the store will shortlist three charities to go to customers to vote for. The winning charity will then receive a year of support from the store, which includes fundraising and awareness raising. Customers can vote between June 12-25 in stores and online.

The Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme has raised over £13 million and has helped thousands of charities across the UK since its launch in 2009.

Daniel Pritchard, Store Manager at Sainsbury’s Strand Road, said: “There are so many fantastic charities in the local area which do brilliant work in our community. We’ve had a great year working in partnerships with The Little Orchids and we’re excited to be offering a new charity the chance to receive support from our customers and colleagues.”

The scheme is open to any UK registered charity, so anyone who works for a charity, or would like to encourage a local charity to apply can collect a form from the store. Nominations close on the June 4 and the shortlisted charities will be announced on the June 11.

For more information about Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme, visit www.sainsburyslocalcharity.co.uk/.