Council supporting ‘Bus and Train Week’

Derry City and Strabane District Council has given its backing to Translink’s Bus and Train Week which is scheduled to take place from June 5-11.

The aim of the week is to celebrate and promote the main advantages of using public transport and to encourage more people to ditch the car and jump on the bus or train.

Pledging her support for the initiative, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Hilary McClintock says the week is a great way of highlighting the important role public transport plays in helping the City and District thrive.

Encouraging Council staff and the wider public across the Council area to do their part to support the campaign, the Mayor said promoting sustainable travel was a key objective of the Council’s Community Plan/ Strategic Growth Plan.

She said encouraging people to use public transport is a key element of the work the Council is doing in partnership with statutory groups on delivering a Multi-Modal Transport Hub for the North West.

“Our approach is to focus on a number of key areas that include a modal shift from the reliance on the private car to public transport, walking and cycling, reducing carbon emissions through energy efficiency.”

Karen Phillips, Director for Environment and Regeneration with Derry City and Strabane District Council added: “This initiative links in with the positive work that is being done to improve the provision of accessible parks, play areas and cycle paths as well as enhanced access to the natural environment and our plans for further developing our Greenways to promote cycling and walking.”

Alan Young, Service Delivery Manager, Translink added:

“Last June was Northern Ireland’s first ever Bus + Train Week and we want to make our 2017 Bus + Train Week campaign even bigger and better! The celebrations throughout the week will focus on the many benefits of using public transport, such as encouraging regular walking, enjoying extra ‘me’ time, taking care of the environment and saving money. Taking public transport even one day a week, whether that’s to visit the shops or as part of your daily commute, can make a big difference.

“At Translink we strive to keep public transport affordable and accessible for all to help boost the local economy and make Northern Ireland a quality place to live. We are delighted to announce that Bus + Train Week will not only include a wide range of discounted fares, but also an extensive array of great partner offers to encourage everyone to get on-board and get out and about in the local area.

“Translink is committed to continuing to transform public transport here, providing integrated services that connect people and enable the Derry City and Strabane community to thrive. We would like to thank the Mayor for backing this initiative and we can’t wait to see everyone on-board during Bus + Train Week!”