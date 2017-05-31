Cross-border heritage summer school next week

The organisers of a major cross-border built heritage summer school in Derry, Donegal and Tyrone believe that the cultural, economic and tourism potential of conserving our historic buildings is immense.

The ‘Conservation without Frontiers’ Summer School is organised by the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society and Irish Georgian Society in association with Derry City & Strabane District Council, Donegal County Council, and The Heritage Council.

The summer school runs from Wednesday, June 7 until Saturday, June 10.

“The purpose of the Cross-Border Built Heritage Summer School is to encourage the conservation, heritage-led regeneration and promotion of the built heritage of North West Ulster” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“This special event brings together students, experts and enthusiasts to explore, discuss, debate and enjoy issues relating to our built heritage in the context of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.”

The summer school programme includes presentations, fieldtrips, traditional building skills demonstrations and social events in Derry and Donegal.

If you would like further details about the summer school and to book a place, please contact the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society on 02890550213.