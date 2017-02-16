Derry date for country singer Lisa McHugh

Country singer Lisa McHugh is set to perform in front of audiences in Derry during a hotly anticipated concert in the city next month.

The popular singer will play the Millennium Forum on March 10.

Born in Scotland, Lisa moved to the North seven years ago from Glasgow to pursue a music career in Irish country music, and with immense drive and determination, has taken the scene by storm. She has previously had her own TV Show, On The Road With Lisa’ which promoters say: “captured peoples’ hearts all over the country with Lisa’s charisma and charm.”

A spokesperson for Ms. McHugh said: “Now with a crew of ten and a show that has scores of people dancing all night long, Lisa is certainly living the dream gaining thousands of fans and winning countless awards.”

The well loved country singer has five albums under her belt, with her latest album #Country shooting straight into the Top 10 in the Irish Charts and reaching No. 3.

2016 saw the 5 times ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ release her first live DVD, #LisaLive- which was recorded at her sell out performance in Marketplace Theatre Armagh, and her sixth album #LisaLive was released on February 10.

2017 is already shaping up to be another spectacular year for Lisa, with a guest appearance at the Country-to-Country Festival at the o2 Arena London next month, and a host of tour dates and dances all over the UK and Ireland.

Lisa’s upcoming Derry show will feature songs from her new album “#Country” and a mix of country up-tempo songs, ballads and country classics.

The new album, #LisaLive is available from iTunes and the website www.lisa-mchugh.com, where a full listing of tour date and ticketing information is also available. Tickets for the Lisa McHugh show are currently on sale at the Millennium Forum