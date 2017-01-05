Derry florist John Paul celebrates after receiving prestigious award

Popular Derry florist, John Paul Deehan, has been accepted into the exclusive ‘Good Florist Guide,’ the gold standard of floristry and the only merit-based guide to the finest florists in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Acknowledged as the ‘little black book’ of the very best British and Irish florists, John Paul Florist, based in Great James Street, was awarded the prestigious accolade last week.

Owner John Paul, who is also respected as a miliner, creating designer headwear, described himself as being over the moon and delighted with the national recognition. In fact, John Paul has hit the headlines in the past after receiving personal praise from the Duchess of Cornwall for floral displays at an event she was involved in.

To be part of the ‘Good Florist Guide,’ each florist undergoes a rigorous evaluation process before being approved.

John Paul Florist was vetted by a panel of industry experts to ensure they met the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs, but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.

Commenting on their success, John Paul said: “We are delighted to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide.

“We are passionate about flowers, design, quality and the service we give to each of our customers so it is wonderful to have this recognised.

“What’s special about our business is that we focus on and specialise in wedding and event flowers. We strive to surpass our customers leval of expectations and really deliver a 1st class floristry service.”

Caroline Marshall-Foster, Editor of floristry’s industry bible ‘The Florist’ magazine, and Executive Director of ‘Good Florist Guide’ said: “The Good Florist Guide is my way of sharing all that is good about floristry. It allows consumers to know that the florist they use is able and willing to go the extra mile and make all their purchases, big or small, truly special.”