Derry groups get funding boost from Children in Need

A number of groups in Derry have received welcome funding boosts from Children in Need.

The charity has committed a total of £24,955 in new funding to three local groups working with children and young people across the city. This latest boost from the Charity’s small grants programme brings the total invested across the county of Derry to £1.9million.

Recipients of the funding include Stage Beyond Theatre Company which has been awarded £10,000 to provide drama workshops to young people living in both urban and rural areas. The workshops will help improve the young people’s life and social skills, build their confidence and self-esteem and encourage them to make new friends.

Dee Conaghan, Company Manager at Stage Beyond Theatre Company said: “It’s great news to hear that BBC Children in Need has awarded us this funding. With this, we’ll be able to work with some of the most vulnerable young people in our community.”

Another project to be awarded in this funding round is the Waterside Women’s Centre which will use a grant of £6,535 to run a programme of activities for mothers and their babies. Activities such as baby massage, music, storytelling and sensory play will help tackle social isolation and support opportunities for development of young children.

Elsewhere, REACH Across has been awarded £8,420 to run residential experiences for local young people. The residential experiences will provide opportunities for participants to take part in outdoor activities whilst developing their personal skills and encouraging young people from different communities to work together and form friendships.

Barney McGuigan, Youth Co-ordinator at REACH Across said: “We’re delighted to hear that we’ve been awarded funding from BBC Children in Need. We’d like to say a really big ‘Thank You’ to everyone that has made this possible.”

Speaking of the new grants, Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need Interim National Head of Northern Ireland said: “It’s great to be able to fund projects such as these in Derry/Londonderry. At BBC Children in Need, we fund projects that are making a tangible difference to young lives, which is only made possible thanks to our supporters.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: “With every grant awarded we are making a renewed commitment to transform young lives across the UK. Simply put, all of our grants – made possible by the generosity of the UK Public – ensure that projects working in the local community can respond to the needs of disadvantaged children and young people when they need it most.”

BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. A Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, a Small Grants Programme includes grants up to and including £10,000, and has been refreshed to support projects for up to three years.

Organisations working with children and young people who would like to apply for funding in future rounds should visit the grants section on the BBC Children in Need website or attend one of the grants information workshops planned for the coming months across Northern Ireland. For further information, please call the Belfast office on 028 9033 8221, or email pudsey@bbc.co.uk

BBC Children in Need relies on the support and creativity of thousands of fundraisers and supporters across the UK who donate their time, money and energy to help raise millions for the Charity. Whether raised by baking cakes, going on rambles, putting on quizzes or taking part in dress up days, all the money raised helps make a difference.