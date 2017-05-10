Derry media students scoop prestigious film award in London

Media students from North West Regional College have won a prestigious film competition run by the British Council and People’s Palace Projects.

Students Tom O’Donnell, Eoin Canning and Ruairi Straw scooped the top award in the ‘Scene Change’ project, with their film ‘Captive’ beating off competition from colleges across the UK and Brazil.

They recently travelled to London with NWRC lecturer Faustina Starrett, to receive their award from

Graham Sheffield, Director of Arts for the British Council.

Congratulating the students, Faustina Starrett, ND National Diploma in Media Projects Coordinator

at NWRC said: “This is a great achievement for our students as the competition included entries

from across the U.K and Brazil. It was a very exciting collaboration which involved Skype and social

media to share inspiration and experience.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to contribute and learn from a global creative cultural exchange experience in new and innovative ways. The reward of winning and coming to London to be welcomed as celebrated guests at the Brazilian Embassy and to meet in person the other students involved and showcase their work has really been a huge confidence boost and motivation going forward for both the students and staff involved.

“Personally , It was a great opportunity to meet the Sponsors and others working professionals in

the Creative Media Industries. This was a Media Team project and we as a team, plan to continue to

build on these global partnerships and collaborative projects as much as we can.”