Derry’s Echo Echo take ‘The Cove’ on the road with nationwide tour

Derry based dance theatre company Echo Echo are set to take one of their acclaimed productions on a nationwide tour.

After several years focusing on establishing their own studio and performance venue on Magazine Street, Echo Echo hava announced a national tour of their unusual coastal themed dance-theatre production of THE COVE to venues all around Ireland.

Supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the tour starts with performances at 8pm on Saturday February 18 and Sunday February 19 in their home studios in Derry. The Cove is then set to tour to other high profile venues such as the Lyric Theatre in Belfast and the Project Arts Centre in Dublin including theatres in Galway, Thurles and Limerick from February to March.

The piece was created as a response to a deep and intimate exploration of a hidden, remote inlet, on the North Donegal coast called Port-a-Doris. It is described as evoking “the very particular landscape of the wild Atlantic coast of Ireland. Resonating with the contrasting feelings of being alone in nature and sharing the experience with friends.”

Echo Echo Artistic Director, Steve Batts, who choreographed and directed THE COVE said:

“From experience we know that people who love the outdoors, particularly the coast, really enjoy watching this piece. THE COVE is demanding to tour because the beautiful and powerful installation by Dan Shipsides is large, impressive, and both figuratively and literally weighty so we are very happy to have the support of both Arts Councils to allow the work to be seen more widely.”

Tickets for Derry shows are £8/£5 concession and are available to purchase from the studios or at www.echoechodance.com