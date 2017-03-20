Derry schools “buzzing!”

A number of Derry schools are buzzing having recently discovered that they have been chosen to help to protect the dwindling populations of pollinating insects.

As four of the schools selected for the UK-wide ‘Polli:Nation’ programme, the pupils of St John’s Primary School, Rosemount Primary School, St Cecilia’s and St Joseph’s Boys School will now transform their outdoor spaces to become pollinator-friendly habitats, with the support of the national school grounds charity, Learning through Landscapes.

Over a period of two years, each of the schools will now be supported by a Polli:Nation facilitator from Learning through Landscapes the national school grounds charity responsible for the project.

Once the project is fully underway, the schools will also have the opportunity to contribute vital data in a UK-wide pollinator survey from OPAL Imperial College London. The children, teachers and members of the community will be equipped with all of the necessary tools and skills to help scientists to develop an accurate understanding of the current state of the habitats for Britain’s pollinating insects, and the potential to develop these further.