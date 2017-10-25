Echo Echo Festival of Dance and Movement is back!

The popular Echo Echo Festival of Dance and Movement will take place in Derry next month.

The festival returns for its 5th edition from November 7-18 with what’s being billed as an “outstanding programme of dance, movement and physical theatre performances.”

Performers at this year’s event include members of Moldovan dance group ‘Voices’ leading a series of improvisations in city locations; acclaimed German children’s dance company ‘Mini-a-Tour’ with their magical work, ‘Fallen From the Moon’ for ages four and up and Swedish company Lavadans will presenting a multi-media production addressing the impact of war specifically on the lives and experiences of children.

Swiss company Junebug will also return to Derry with their internationally acclaimed production ‘WICCA’ a celebration of womanhood and the power of gentleness. Four piece band ‘This is How we Fly’ and Sean Nós dancer Sibéal Davitt and Irish step-dancer Kristyn Fontanella will also present a double bill of music and dance at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin. The Echo Echo festival also includes two evenings of short Works by local and visiting artists created from the Festival Open Call.

A spokesperson said: “Come and see some shows and join us for a packed programme of daily classes and workshops, a concert by the fantastic, funky, flavoursome Velvet Alibi, public artist talks, and family friendly Dance Picnic.”

For tickets and full festival programme please see: www.echoechodance.com