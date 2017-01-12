Foyle Hospice appeal for volunteers

The Foyle Hospice is asking Derry people to make 2017 the year they make a difference to someone’s life by volunteering at the charity.

Those behind the team at the Hospice say that they have different opportunities where people can get involved with rewarding work which they say will greatly enrich the lives of others.

Sharon Williams, Volunteer Services Coordinator, said: “The Hospice depends on the support of its volunteers, without them it simply couldn’t offer its services free of charge to patients and to their families. We have volunteer roles in both direct and indirect patient care that can suit people’s personal or work commitments. People don’t always need specific skills or qualifications, the most important requirements are enthusiasm, a desire to support our work and some free time.”

Sharon went on to say that volunteers receive a great deal in return as a result of the work they carry out.

She added: “Volunteering is a very rewarding experience with many of our volunteers describing it as having increased feelings of self-worth, having fun. They also mention enjoy belonging to a team and that it’s a privilege to help in the Foyle Hospice. Every year we face an enormous fundraising challenge and so are always looking at expanding our team of fundraising volunteers to help at our promotional stands, charity shops, events, flag days and weekly draw promotion. We are also actively looking for people to help in our beautiful gardens that mean so much to our patients and to their families.” For further information contact Sharon on (028) 71 351010 or visit www.foylehospice.com.