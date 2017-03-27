Foyle Search and Rescue Triathlon call

Foyle Search and Rescue is calling for this year’s firmus energy City of Derry Triathlon participants to sign up to fundraise and ‘Tri’ to raise as much money as possible to help them continue with their work in and around the River Foyle.

The event’s official charity partner is hoping that even more people will support them by raising sponsorship from friends, families and work colleagues when taking part in the gruelling challenge on Sunday, June 11.

Olive McEleney, from Foyle Search and Rescue, said: “Foyle Search and Rescue is a charity which is run by volunteers and last year they dedicated more than 14,000 hours of unpaid service to help keep people safe in and around the River Foyle.

“Although we receive partial funding from government bodies, we rely heavily on support from the public. While we appreciate many of those participating already have charities close to their hearts, for those who don’t have a specific allegiance to an organisation, we hope that they might opt to fundraise for Foyle Search and Rescue.

“If we could get 50 participants to take part for Foyle Search and Rescue, pledging to raise £100 each, this would provide us with £5,000 of additional funding to purchase important equipment for use in sustaining the life preservation work of the charity. There are a number of ways to fundraise for us –you can call into the office and pick up a sponsor form or you can link with Foyle, Search and Rescue on www.mydonate.bt.com. Alternatively fundraisers can provide donations via paypal – just contact the office for our details. Please remember, any amount, no matter how small, is very much appreciated and we will put it to good use to help keep this vital service running.”

With the 600 places available for this year’s firmus energy City of Derry Triathlon being snapped up quickly, those wishing to take part are being encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. One leg of the triathlon involves the competitors swimming across the River Foyle and this is carried out under the watchful eye of the volunteer teams from Foyle Search and Rescue.

Michael Scott, managing director of firmus energy adds: “We have supported the firmus energy City of Derry triathlon since it began in 2013 and are delighted that Foyle Search and Rescue has been announced once again as the nominated charity for the event.

For more information on this year’s firmus energy City of Derry Triathlon, taking place on Sunday June 11, or to register to take part, please visit www.triathlonireland.com For those wishing to find out more about fundraising for Foyle Search and Rescue you can contact the office on 7131 3800.