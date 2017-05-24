Foyle Stroke Support Group makes May purple

Stroke survivors, carers and volunteers at the Stroke Association’s Foyle Stroke Support Group recently held a special purple tea party to mark Make May Purple – the Stroke Association’s campaign to raise awareness of stroke.

The charity’s annual awareness month is all about encouraging communities to get involved in something purple to raise awareness of stroke.

The event included a purple tea party with some lovely tray bakes and they were entertained by Peter Brady, a group volunteer, who played the mandolin. Members of the group also got into the spirit by wearing wacky purple costumes.

Liam Quigley, the Stroke Associations Stroke Recovery Coordinator in the Derry area said: “Stroke happens in an instant and it changes people’s lives forever. The Stroke Association provides services to people across Londonderry to help them get the support they need either via local groups, emotional support or by campaigning for better stroke services. I’m so pleased our Foyle Support Group got involved with Make May Purple – we had a wonderful morning and we’re very grateful for Peter for providing some lovely music for us.

“We are always looking for more volunteers with the group – please get in touch if you think you can help.”

For more information, call Liam on 07947273620 or email liam.quigley@stroke.org.uk