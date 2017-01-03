Free tickets for Belfast’s Titanic Experience up for grabs

Derry people are being offered the chance to win free tickets to the iconic ‘Titanic Belfast’ experience on Sunday coming, January 8.

Titanic Belfast’s NI Citizens Day event on Sunday will provide the opportunity for locals to visit or re-visit the world-class landmark right on their doorstep, which tells the story of the Titanic, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to her famous maiden voyage and tragic end, free-of-charge.

With over 1 million votes cast from over 216 countries in the awards, known as the ‘Tourism Oscars’, it beat off stiff competition from eight global finalists, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Las Vegas Strip, USA, to become the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction. Titanic Belfast recognises the key role Northern Ireland locals had to play in making Titanic Belfast ‘King of the World’ and will be issuing tickets for locals on its website on on January 4 and 5.

Tickets will be released on www.titanicbelfast.com/citizensday at noon tomorrow (Wednesday) with a second release at noon on Thursday. To bag one of these one-off golden tickets to beat the January blues and experience the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, use promotion TBTHANKSNI when booking tickets.

For more information, visit www.titanicbelfast.com/citizensday.