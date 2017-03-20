‘Friends of the Waterside Hospital’ thank the public

Following another successful year of fundraising, committee members of Friends of the Waterside Hospital have thanked the public for their support.

A spokesperson for the committee explained money is raised through a variety of events.

“Money raised from donations, cake sales, raffles and the yearly flag day, are used to purchase pieces of equipment for the patients comfort and to aid in the rehabilitation process,” said the spokesperson. “Following another successful year of fundraising, The Friends would like to take this opportunity to thank the general public for their continued help and support. The next fundraising event will be the Easter Cake Sale and Raffle, held in Waterside Hospital on 30/3/17 from 2 - 4pm.

Committee members of Friends of the Waterside Hospital pictured handing over pieces of equipment to the Occupational Therapy department. Included are founder members Miss Margaret Sherman (Chairwoman) and Mrs Edna Wray (Treasurer) who have faithfully supported the Waterside hospital for approx 20 years;|Mrs Judy Houlahan (Head of Secondary Care Services and Lead Nurse for Older People).