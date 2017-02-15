From Coronation Street to Wonderland for Wendi

She’s best known for her role as the colourful Cilla Battersby in Coronation Street, but next month, Wendi Peters will take on a different role at Derry’s Millennium Forum.

Wendi takes on the role of the Queen of Hearts in the critically acclaimed musical ‘Wonderland.’

Peters stars alongside musical theatre favourite Dave Willetts, who has previously starred in tours of South Pacific, 42 nd Street and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, as White Rabbit.

The UK tour of Wonderland will perform at the Millennium Forum from March 21- to March 25.

Hailed by the New York Times as “inspirational”, Wonderland is an enchanting musical adaption of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, with a huge heart, a medley of magic and a whole lot of wonder.

It’s described as a timely and touching story of love in all its forms, it’s an adventurous exploration of who we are, who we want to be and the power of everyday magic in our lives.

Don’t miss this Friday’s Derry Journal where we speak exclusively to Wendi about her role, and why this isn’t her first visit to Derry.

Tickets for Wonderland are currently on sale at the Forum Box Office.