Fundraising boost for Kinship Care

Well known Derry based charity Kinship Care have expressed gratitude for a much welcomed fundraising boost.

Derry insurance broker ‘Find Insurance NI’ raised £1,500 for the charity - its chosen charity of the year for 2016. Throughout the year, Find Insurance NI has held numerous events to fundraise for such a vital cause. This even included taking on and successfully completing Hard as Oak; ‘Ireland’s Hardest 10km Obstacle Course Challenge’. Not an easy feat!

Jacqueline Williamson, Chief Executive Officer at Kinship Care NI, said: “On behalf of everyone at Kinship Care NI, we would like to thank all of the staff at Find Insurance NI for their creativity and hard work with fundraising over the past year.

“They have raised a fantastic amount and this will go straight towards helping those who really need it. Thank you to all who donated, it is hugely appreciated.”

