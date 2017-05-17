Gerry’s big hearted gesture to Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

Craigbane man Gerry Quigg was an unexpected welcome visitor to Foyle Down Syndrome Trust last week when he handed over £6,000 to the local charity; proceeds of a recent sponsored walk and other fundraising events by patrons of Farah’s Bar, Craigbane.

Accompanied by fellow organisers, Tracey Smyth and Karen Knox, Gerry counted out the money in front of FDST manager Lorraine Gallen, who was delighted to receive such a large donation.

Gerry, whose seven years-old nephew Kyle McFaul attends FDST was and has been his reason for raising the funds over the years.

Manager, Lorraine, explained: ‘We hadn’t seen Gerry for the past couple of years due to illness. He has been one of our more accomplished donors over the years and this donation brings the total to over £24,000 over that time! Something we are extremely grateful for and delighted to receive. He has been donating money to us since little Kyle started here.”

Shy and unassuming Gerry was saying little, but fellow organizer Karen Knox heaped praise on the Craigbane man for his sterling efforts in raising money.

“Gerry is superb at organizing events like this but rarely takes the credit. He is involved in everything around Craigbane and this is his pride and joy, raising money for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.”

Gerry had little to say on his fundraising efforts but stated that he wished to thank the Craigbane folk for their fantastic generosity and also for taking part in the many activities on the day of the walk and events that were held after.

“We had a sponsored walk followed by a barbecue, then a band playing and rounded all off with a disco. A wonderful day was had by all, but it’s the people and their kind generosity that makes this all worthwhile. I would like to say a big thank you to Lorraine and all her staff who make us so welcome when we come here. It’s a great charity and they do exceptional work they do with wee Kyle and all who come here,” concluded Gerry.

Before leaving Foyle Down Syndrome Trust on Friday, Gerry promised he would be back next year!