Glow in the Dark with NWRC’s first 5k!

People in Derry are being asked to help light up the city at North West Regional College’s (NWRC) inaugural 5k event on March 9.

Beginning at 7.30 p.m. at the Clock Tower at Ebrington, the 5k will see walkers and runners, complete with their glowsticks, light up the event route over the city’s iconic Peace Bridge, finishing at the College’s Foyle Building along the quayside.

The event, which is the first of its kind in the city, has been organised by NWRC staff member Nicholas Mullan.

Well known on the local running circuit and a veteran of events such as the London Marathon, this year Nicholas is looking forward to seeing his second batch of runners graduate from NWRC’s Couch to 5k programme.

The 5K Glow Run on March 9 will be the NWRC group’s first official 5k – but the event is open to everyone in the North West.

Chief Executive and Principal of NWRC Leo Murphy said: “We want as many local people as possible to come out and support what promises to be a fantastic evening. The event is not just for runners, we want to encourage walkers to get involved. It’s all about staying active and fit. At the same time the College will be promoting the community message of how important it is to stay safe whilst out running on the dark evenings.”

The event costs just £10 to take part and every participant will have a chipped time, receive a finisher medal, and a GLOW goodie Bag, Refreshments will be served afterwards in NWRC’s Foyle Building.

To register for the Walk/Run by followthe link below.

https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/NWRCGlowRun



