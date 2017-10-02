Golden Ticket hunt for Action on Hearing Loss

There may not be a chocolate factory in Derry, but there looks set to be a race for some very special ‘Golden Tickets’ hidden inside Wonka Bars in the name of a local charity.

Charity ‘Action on Hearing Loss’ formerly known as RNID, have launched a Charity Wonka Bar with the help of some Oompa Loompas. Five Wonka Bars available in a number business across the city will have a Golden Ticket inside.

The lucky winners of the Golden Tickets will be entered into a draw to win one of a number of prizes including a £500 bed and mattress from the competition’s main sponsors - M&M Furniture Springtown Industrial Estate; a games console; afternoon tea for a family of four at Bishop’s Gate Hotel; Meal vouchers for Quay West Restaurant, and a Chocolate and Sweets Hamper.

The raffle draw will take place on October 31 from 2.00pm – 3.15pm, at The Sandwich Company on The Diamond.

Damien McColgan, Fundraising Executive for the charity in the North West, says:

“I cannot thank all of the different venues and sponsors enough for helping with this exciting event. The partnership with all the different venues will help our charity raise much needed funds and raise awareness for everyone to protect their hearing and to support the one in six people who live with deafness, have a hearing loss and/or tinnitus, in Northern Ireland. I have to admit that I have enjoyed the taste of the Wonka bars and everyone should go out and buy them for the taste alone. I look forward to seeing the Golden Ticket holders on the October 31 for the big prize draw.”

Golden Tickets could be in any one of the following venues. The Walled City Open Coffee Group Cafés; Eleanor’s Home Bakeries; Bubblicious, and Jungle King in Springtown Industrial Estate.

“Keep an eye on the Facebook pages of the businesses listed for clues!” adds Damian