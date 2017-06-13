Great Big Walk comes to Farland Way

Hazelbank welcomed the Great Big Walk Team NI to their Farland Way street party last Thursday, as part of Habinteg Housing Association’s 40th Anniversary celebrations.

Olivia Cosgrove and Noel Johnston are among five teams reaching the midway point on an epic trek which began in Batley, England on May 31, and will reach its end this Sunday, June 18.

The warm and dedicated people at Habinteg are on a mission to help residents live well by offering them a variety of services relating to housing. In addition to their 40th celebration, one of their prized annual events, is a themed Big Lunch, bringing members of the community – big and small – closer together, enhancing their spirits and fostering a feeling of warmth and safety.

Olivia Cosgrove and Noel Johnston, the GreatBigWalk leaders in Northern Ireland are walking around the North shining a light on groups like Habinteg to celebrate and recognise the work they do to make life better for their community.

The Great Big Walk team joined the fun at Farland Way as one of their scheduled stops, to rest, refuel and shine a light on the great community work caried out in the area.

Olivia said: “I am excited about meeting people who are having an impact on their communities.”

Habinteg’s Margaret Cunningham has held a Big Lunch at Farland Way every year and her street party as a part of the housing association’s 40th anniversary was seen as a perfect pit stop.

“I get the greatest pleasure and contentment in seeing adults and children of all ages come together to share food, ideas, and most importantly they are making happy memories together,” she said.

Grainne McCloskey, Big Lunch NI manager said: “We are expecting this to be our most successful year so far. We are inviting people from every neighbourhood across the North to get involved. Don’t let your area be left without a Big Lunch!”