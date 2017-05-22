It’s Panto audition time at the Forum

Calling all budding actors and singers!

If you’ve ever fancied treading the boards in a professional theatrical production, make your way to the Millennium Forum as the theatre will be holding auditions for ‘Jack & The Beanstalk.

The auditions will take place on Saturday, June 10, between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Directed by Jonathan Burgess, with choreography by Venessa Chapman and Alan Wright as Musical Director, ‘Jack & The Beanstalk’ at the Forum boasts the best in local talent in the biggest show of the Autumn/Winter programme of events.

A number of lead cast roles including the King and Queen, playing an age of over 35 years, are up for grabs at the auditions.

If it’s simply singing and dancing that’s your thing, then there are also a number of adult ‘General Ensemble’ parts to be won, for ages 17 and over.

All roles require excellent singing, acting and dancing ability.

Anyone interested should contact Lisa Lynch on 02871264426 between 9.30am – 4pm (Monday to Friday only) or email lisal@millenniumforum.co.uk to arrange an audition time.