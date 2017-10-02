Joel Dommett for Millennium Forum

Comedian and ‘I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here’ star Joel Dommett is appearing in Derry’s Millennium Forum on Saturday coming, September 7.

The 31-year-old comic has been delighting audiences for nearly a decade on the comedy circuit. But after causing quite a stir during his time in the jungle on the latest series of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ – in which he was runner-up – he’s

been rocketed into the big league. Dommett says he’s enjoying his current tour which has seen him perform over 100 dates, and is looking forward to performing in Derry.

“I’m really enjoying it,” he commented.

“Everyone keeps on saying to me, ‘You must absolutely hate it, you must be really bored of the show’. No, I think it just gets better and better, and I’m enjoying it more. I’ve taken my best friend Steve as my tour manager, we’ve known each other since we were 11, so we’re like two little kids – we’re both very giddy. I’m travelling around the UK with my best friend performing to people who actually want to see me. It’s a dream come true.” Tickets are available for Saturday’s show by contacting the Millennium Forum Box Office.