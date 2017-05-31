‘Joseph’ gets a standing ovation in the Forum

It was far from the average Monday night for the audience gathered at Derry’s Millennium Forum last night who enjoyed the stunning West End musical ‘Joseph.’

Starring X-Factor winner Joe McElderry, who made the character of ‘Joseph’ his own, the show had the audience singing and clapping along and with many on their feet dancing by the end of the night.

With classic hits like ‘Any Dream will Do’ ‘Jacob and Sons’ and ‘Close Every Door,’ Joseph remains the longest running touring show in history and is now in its 36th year.

McElderry has been described as possibly the best ever at playing Joseph.

And there’s no denying that one of the standout performances of the show comes from Britain’s Got Talent star Lucy Kay who plays the narrator. Kay went on to become Runner Up in the tv competition before being immediately snapped up by record label, Sony Classical. Her debut album ‘Fanatasia’ went straight to Number 1 in the Classical Album Charts, and anyone in the Millennium Forum last night will understand why.

Lucy Kay’s performance alone is worth making the trip to see ‘Joseph.’

Her role in Bill Kenwright’s UK touring production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is Lucy’s debut musical theatre role.

Having garnered sensational reviews and standing ovations at every performance since its inception over 36 years ago, Bill Kenwright’s ‘amazing’, ‘superb’, ‘wonderful’ and ‘brilliant’ production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s family musical has now sold an estimated 20 million tickets.

This vibrant and exciting retelling of the biblical story about Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours sings out to young and old alike with a score which is crammed wall to wall with hits,

Joseph runs at the Millennium Forum until June 3 with a variety of show times and tickets are now available by contacting the Box Office on 028 7126 4455 or by visiting millenniumforum.co.uk