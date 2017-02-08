Kickstart your career with help from Derry and Strabane District Council

Derry City and Strabane District Council are offering unemployed people a hand up onto the career ladder by working with its contractors to provide paid jobs, apprenticeship opportunities and placements, as well as free industry recognised training as part of its Kickstart to Work programme.

With a particular emphasis on the construction industry, the programme aims to give unemployed and economically inactive people living within the Council area the qualifications they need to successfully gain employment in the local employment market as well as job opportunities.

Through the Social Clause initiative, established in 2011, Council have created 60 positions for local unemployed people by adding a condition to the construction contracts it awards that, for every £1m of project value, an employment opportunity must be offered to a long term unemployed or economically inactive person while an apprenticeship is created for every £2m.

To date, a total of 40 jobs, seven apprenticeships, seven student placements and six graduate positions have been created.

Those who are interested in finding out more should contact the team at Derry City and Strabane District Council on 028 71 308466 or e mail nicky.gilleece@derrystrabane.com.