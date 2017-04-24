Last few tickets remaining for Tommy Tiernan at the Forum

Tommy Tiernan looks forward to coming to Derry. And given that two of his three shows have sold out next weekend, Derry, it seems, looks forward to having him, too.

With just a few tickets remaining for Thursday night coming (April 27) at the Millennium Forum, Tiernan says he’s happy to be coming back to the North West.

He says he hoped people would come out and have a laugh after what he described as a tough few months for Derry.

He also acknowledged what he described as the unique sense of humour which exists in the city.

“I think you have a strong sense of your own sense of humour,” he says, referring to Derry audiences.

“And for a comedian - that’s great. There’s an athletic independence in the room and it’s good not to be in a room full of docile obedient punters.”

Derry’s an old stomping ground for Tiernan and many of his contemporaries. Many of Ireland’s biggest comedy names cut their proverbial teeth at the comedy club in the Delacroix Bar.

“I’ve played quite a lot in Derry since then,” he says.

Having lived in Carndonagh until he was 3, and with many of his crew hailing from Donegal, the Navan comic knows a thing or two about life along the border.

“Living in Carn, for my parents Derry was like Paris, or London. Coming into Derry was a big deal. One of the stories I always remember my parents telling us was how they ‘nearly’ went on the Bloody Sunday march. That was the story of our lives. We ‘nearly’ did stuff,” he quips.

The Guardian says fans are in for a treat with the popular comedian’s current show, ‘Under the Influence,’ which comes to the city next week.

They describe Tiernan as: “A wide eyed philosopher of love and life who performs as if appalled by the idea of being bland.”

With shows on Friday and Saturday sold out, the remaining tickets for Thursday night’s show are expected to sell out fast. Tickets are now available from the Forum’s Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for further information.