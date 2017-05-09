Limavady Interact Club hosts fundraiser to help change lives

Limavady Interact Club is hosting a fundraising concert to raise funds for a charity trip to Kenya.

The concert will also raise funds for the Foyle Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice.

The Club travelled to Kenya last year, and hope to return on a larger scale, and put a water pipeline in to a local primary school so young people can have fresh water. The project is costing in the range of £30,000.

A Club spokesperson said: “Last year, we ventured to a small village in Kenya known as Rombo. While in Rombo we enjoyed school visits where we distributed items we were donated to children of all ages, painted dorms and laid foundations.

“On the last day of our visit, we attended a school titled Belgrove. Here we where greated like royalty - a singing and dancing reception, everyone was smiling and laughing. These children walk miles in the bush to get to school each day facing the danger of wild animals all for an education. You don’t see this happening in Northern Ireland,” said a spokesperson for the group. However, as we wondered around our surroundings and were introduced to both teachers and pupils, we couldn’t believe our eyes. The mud walls, windows with no glass panes, uniforms some with holes some hanging together by threads but, most importantly, no water - no water to drink, no water for cooking, no water to wash and no water for hygiene purposes. As we left this school there wasn’t a dry eye in the jeeps! If we could have there and then, we would have taken every member of Belgrove school back to our visitors home to make life much easier for them, even just for one night. Can you imagine how thrilled they’d be with running water? This is why it’s now our goal to raise the funds to put down a pipeline to ensure this school has running water. However, this water line won’t only cater for the school, but the locals in the village. I can imagine the reactions if we achieve this - it will be like all their Christmases have came at once. and we will achieve this because we won’t stop until the pipeline is fitted.”

The Stars of Country Show is on May 18 at Limavady High School. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.