Make this year’s Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run the best yet!

It’s one of the main events in Derry’s charity calendar, and organisers of this year’s Foyle Hospice female walk/run say they want the event to be the biggest yet.

Women of all ages from right across the North West look forward to the ‘hospice walk’ and often participate in groups. Many taking part do so in memory of relatives who have used the services in the Hospice.

This year’s 5K Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, June 11, leaving from Templemore Sports Complex at 1:30pm, The walk will then make its way along the banks of the River Foyle, across the Peace Bridge to the finish line at Ebrington Square.

The Foyle Hospice, situated in tranquil surroundings off the Culmore Road, overlooking the River Foyle, has served the local community for more than thirty years, providing hospice and palliative care to patients right across the North West, as well as offering support to their families, friends and carers.

Noel McMonagle, Community Fundraising Manager said: “We look forward to seeing the largest ever number of ladies in the history of this event, taking to the course on Sunday 11th June 2017.” The current record for the Female 5K Walk/Run is 4,600 participants, but it is hoped that this year will surpass that figure.

The entrance fee for this year’s event is £8 per person and those taking part can register online at www.foylehospice.com or call into the Hospice Fundraising Office between 9am and 5pm at 61 Culmore Road, or alternatively, visit the Foyle Hospice shop at 17 Waterloo Place.

“Whether you are walking in memory or in honour of someone special, or for fitness and fun, come along on Sunday June 11 to show your support for your local hospice and help make this the biggest and best year ever,” said Noel.