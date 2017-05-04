More George Ezra tickets

The Millennium Forum has announced that a limited number of extra standing tickets have just been released for the hugely popular singer/songwriter, George Ezra, who will bring his ‘TOP SECRET Tour’ to the city centre venue next month. The ‘Budapest’ singer will perform on Saturday May 27 and tickets are priced £24.00 (standing) - booking fees may apply.

The ‘Top Secret Tour’ sees George make his Forum debut in a jaunt around Ireland which kicks off in Belfast before travelling to Dublin and Limerick. He will debut brand new songs for the first time across gigs at intimate venues.

“There is no need for me to point out the fact that I’ve been fairly quiet over the last year,” says George. “But I’d like to reassure you all that I’ve been beavering away at what will one day be my second record. It took a second to work out what it was that I wanted to write about, and then how to approach the writing and recording process.”

“I don’t want to give too much away regarding the record, but I do want to invite you all to join me on my first tour back. This tour will be like no other that I have done before for many reasons, but mostly because it will be the first time that a lot of brand new songs are played live. There will be a few new band members and we will be working out what the best set list is and what the best way to present the songs will be. We will focus less on smoke and mirrors and more on building the best show that we possibly can. We will of course be playing all of the classic George Ezra singalong numbers too!”

The limited extra standing tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.ie