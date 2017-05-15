North West Regional College announce major new partnership

North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Business Support Centre (BSC) has announced details of a new £150k Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) project with AE Global, formerly known as All Pipe Engineering in Maydown.

The two and a half year project, funded by InnovateUK and Invest NI, is aiming to develop a cutting edge business and process management platform, called DELA (Database of Engineering and Logistical Analytics).

Dr Fergal Tuffy, Technology Innovation Manager at the NWRC’s BSC said: “AE Global are an award winning manufacturer and constructor of Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) services who specialise in the fabrication of bespoke piping systems for the pharmaceutical, oil and gas and allied chemical sectors.

“While AE Global are at the cutting edge of their sector, they are looking to the future and identifying, through this knowledge transfer partnership, ways in which they can incorporate the latest developments in IT and computing into the business to help them to expand and compete more effectively on a global scale.

“Knowledge Transfer Partnerships enable businesses to access highly qualified people to spearhead new projects and experts to take their business forward with innovative solutions to help them business grow, and AE Global is a prime example of this.

“At NWRC we have a Centre of Excellence in Software Engineering and have built up a lot of expertise that we will utilise as part of this project. The project will see the recruitment of a highly skilled degree graduate coming from the area of computing, software engineering or IT who will then work to deliver this exciting research and development project for AE Global, under the supervision of NWRC.”

Kieran Connor, Managing Director of AE Global added: “At AE Global the introduction of DELATM in conjunction with the KTP programme is the future in innovative ‘real-time’ information communication. “This will be an excellent opportunity for a graduate to join our team and work on a leading project for our business. AE Global want to develop a unique business and process management platform called DELA (Database of Engineering and Logistical Analytics). It will be an intelligent IT database system that tracks and monitors complete work flow from design and manufacture through to installation and commissioning and it will be an excellent opportunity for the KTP associate.”

Over the past three years NWRC’s Business Support Centre has engaged with more than 780 businesses through a bespoke tailored approach responsive to business needs.

NWRC’s Business Support Centre assists businesses with training and skills development, technical mentoring and industry research and development. For further details on how they can help you telephone 028 71 276170 or visit www.nwrc-bsc-ac.uk