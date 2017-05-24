North West Regional College presents the Big Lebowski Live

North West Regional College and Five Dollar Shake Productions are proud to announce that tickets for the college’s big end of year show, The Big Lebowski Live, are now on general sale.

This is the bookend to an impressive season of performances for the college in 2016/17 and the follow up to last year’s critically acclaimed Inglourious Basterds Live.

And for the first time ever – due to popular demand, this year the college has introduced a Saturday evening show.

The immersive production which sees the Cohen brothers cult film turned into a live project is the culmination of work from multiple departments in the college including Performing Arts, Music, Media, Construction, Hair and Beauty and Graphic Design.

It is not to be missed!

Tickets for the evening shows performed at NWRC’s Foyle Theatre are £10 each and can be purchased using the link below.

Matinee shows are free and operate on a first come first served basis.

The shows run as follows: Wednesday, May 31 at 7pm, Thursday, June 1 at 1pm and 7pm, Friday, June 2 at 1 pm and 7pm with the final show on Saturday at 7pm.

Tickets are very limited so don’t miss out, book today at www.wegottickets.com/fivedollarshake