Culmore Primary School all set to celebrate 150th anniversary

On Friday, October 6th Culmore Primary School mark its 150th anniversary with a celebration dinner in Pitchers’ Restaurant at the Foyle Golf Centre.

In the year that Marie Curie was born and the dominion of Canada was formed, Culmore hosted beginnings of arguably equal significance. Opened by The Honorable, The Irish Society, in 1867, Culmore Primary School has a rich history of educating children from the surrounding area and for over 20 years now has actively sought to integrate families of all faiths - and no faith - from across the city and border to study and socialise together. The school’s continuing success lies in the holistic approach to each child’s educational experience, and its caring, inclusive environment that creates confident and able children.

The Board of Governors extend a warm welcome to past pupils, families and anyone associated with or interested in the school or the area, to attend the celebratory dinner next month in the Main Wine Bar at Pitchers’ Restaurant. Tickets are priced at £30 per person, including a Champagne Reception and live Harpist Eireann Hickey; a four course meal; automatic entry into a raffle for some wonderful prizes; live music from the Jason Hughes band and a DJ to take dancers into the wee small hours.

The event is generously sponsored by Bradley’s Pharmacy Culmore, Centra Culmore, Dermal Synergy, The Everglades Hotel, Foyle Golf Club, Foyle Hovercraft, Johnson’s Flowers, Lenovo, Norden, Spar Culmore, Swan Spa and Salon, Wafer, Walled City Brewery, Workshop Muff.

Back in June, the Friends of Culmore Primary School put out a public request for anyone with photographs or memorabilia from the school’s long history to get in touch. The response was generous and the Friends have been able to curate a fascinating exhibition which will be on display throughout the evening.

Chairperson of Culmore Primary School, Mr. Neil Doherty, commented: “Growing up in Culmore myself, I have seen the area grow from a rural outpost to a thriving suburb. Throughout all of this change, Culmore Primary School maintains the intimate feel of a small, rural school whilst providing an opportunity for progressive, integrated schooling across racial, religious and sectarian divides.

BLASTS FROM THE PAST . . . . These photographs of pupils, staff and friends of Culmore Primary School have been submitted as part of an exhibition of photographs which will be on display in Pitchers Restaurant on Friday, October 6th, when the popular school celebrates 150 years in existence. While the above pic is obviously the presentation of a charity cheque, theres not doubt that a few faces will be identified and named during the exhibition. Hopefully we will be in a position to republish the photographs with all names included after next months celebrations.

“It is an honour to celebrate the school’s longevity and we hope to welcome guests from across the city and beyond to a night of ‘nanty narking,, as the Victorians would have said!”

Those seeking a little nanty narkingcan purchase tickets by contacting the school office on 028 7135 1259 or emailing friendsofculmore@gmail.com.

www.culmoreps.co.uk