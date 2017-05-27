Derry beat Tyrone in the Ulster Championship and city welcomes President Mary Robinson: It’s May 1992

Derry gives Mary warm welcome

Amidst brilliant sunshine the people of Derry turned out in their hundreds to welcome the President of Ireland, Mrs. Mary Robinson, to the city on Friday for her first visit here since becoming Ireland’s first lady.

Everywhere she went, from the unionist Clooney Estate to the city centre packed with afternoon shoppers, Mrs. Robinson was given a warm and rousing welcome - a welcome she, herself, returned, stopping to talk to passers by and shaking hands with all and sundry. Security was tight throughout with plainclothes RUC men and uniformed officers on duty wherever the President went. There were some minor scuffles in the Guildhall Square as the Presidential cortege made its way through the town but the disturbances were not serious and did nothing to affect the good natured atmosphere of the visit.

Fullerton memorial unveiled

Several hundred people were in attendance at Cockhill Cemetery outside Buncrana on Sunday afternoon for the unveiling of a special memorial stone in honour of Sinn Féin Councillor Eddie Fullerton who was shot dead by loyalist gunmen a year ago. The special stone, which was designed and unveiled by Colr. Fullerton’s widow, Dinah, was made from Sleadrim stone, the area Eddie Fullerton was brought up. The main oration was given by Derry Sinn Féin spokesman Martin McGuinness who told those present he was sure he spoke for them all when he said he still found it difficult to accept that such a good and decent man was dead.

Derry prove their point

Derry............................1-10

Tyrone.........................1-07

Derry’s senior footballers showed their class on Sunday when they crushed the challenge of neighbours and fiercest rivals Tyrone in the blistering hear of sun-baked Celtic Park and served notice that the Derry bid for the Ulster championship will be a serious one.