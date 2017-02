We’ve delved into the Derry Journal archive to take a walk down memory lane. All the way back to 1992.

Do you remember Peter Beardsley playing for Everton at the Brandywell? Were you part of the Young Enterprise company at St Joseph’s Secondary School, Westway, Creggan? Or maybe you were at Clondermot High School’s annual formal 25 years ago?

John Cassidy, Pauline Ross and Jan Caspers pictured at the opening of an exhibition highlighting Why Waste Waste? Week.

Enjoying the Clondermot High School annual formal are, seated, Michelle McLaughlin, Eloise Spratt, Lesley Colhoun, Tara McClay and Jennifer Guthrie. Standing are George Buchanan, Philip McGarrigle, Richard Cleghorn, Mark Craig and David Miller.

Students from the NW Institute , Derry, who took part in the NI Student Championships, organised by the Association of Hairdressing Teachers, at the White Horse Inn Hotel, Campsie.

Evertons Peter Beardsley gets a shot in on goal despite the close attention of Derry Citys Paul Carlyle during the sides friendly at Brandywell. The tie ended up scoreless