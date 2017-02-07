Of Times Gone By: 1992

We’ve delved into the Derry Journal archive to take a walk down memory lane. All the way back to 1992.

Charlie ‘warms’ to Radio Foyle!

Former Beirut hostage Brian Keenan signs the visitors book during a visit to Derry Guildhall where he met Mayor Mary Bradley.

Running BBC Radio Foyle is a “great challenge”, according to Charlie Warmington who has taken over the post of manager at the Derry-based station following the departure of Michael McGowan who has been appointed chief producer with BBC NI’s education unit.

Charlie, originally from Enniskillen, has produced Radio Ulster’s successful ‘Sunday Sequence’ programme and, more recently, has kept David Dunseith’s popular ‘Talk Back’ show out front in the ratings.

Charlie’s BBC career spans 12 years, the bulk of that as a producer in a number of news and current affairs units in Northern Ireland and on Radio 4.

Charlie has also produced and shared the writing for ‘A Perforated Ulster,’ presented by ‘The Hole in the Wall Gang’ comedy team.

Group pictured at the launch of Guildhall Press latest publication, Springtown Chronicles. From left are Seamus McConnell, author, Celine Byrne, design, Louise Quigley, assistant manageress, Lena McDaid, sales manageress and Paul Hippsley, project manager.

A French first for Derry

A 226 tonne French trawler, the ‘Iroise’, has arrived in Derry to deliver a cargo of more than 20 tonnes of fish before returning to the fishing beds in the North Sea.

The visit is unusual in that this is the first time such a cargo has been left off in Derry for transportation by lorry from the city, through Northern Ireland and England to France.

The decision to transport the cargo from Derry was taken by the French owners of the ship, which is on its maiden voyage, because they estimate that the time it would take them to travel back to France and back to the fishing beds would be too costly.

Pictured at the annual St Brigids High School formal are, seated, Sonya Doran, Emma Healy, Joanne Concannon, Theresa Killen and Christine McGuinness. At back are Patricia Coyle, Patrick McDaid, Ciaran Mullan, Damien McCaul and Roisin Walsh.,

Frankie goes to Hollywood!

Well known Derry dancing teacher, Frankie Roddy, is off to America for a five weeks dance adjudication and workshop tour which will take in eight major cities.

The tour will include stopovers in St. Louis, New Orleans, Denver, Los Angeles, San Jose, Philadelphia, Connecticut and New York.

While there, Frankie plans to meet up with some Derry exiles and dancing friends.

Irish dancing teacher Frankie Roddy is off to the Unied States on a dance adjudication and workshop tour.