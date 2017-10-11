NWRC Marketing Team up for major award

North West Regional College (NWRC) has been shortlisted for a Public Relations award at the 2017 CIPR Northern Ireland PRide Awards.

The Marketing and PR team, who delivered the hugely successful Start Here Go Anywhere Campaign, are in the running for an award in the Education Communications Campaign category. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Culloden Hotel, Belfast on Friday, October 13.

Marketing and PR Manager at NWRC Conor McGurgan congratulated the college on being shortlisted highlighting how the team implemented an invigorating communications campaign for 2016-2017.

He said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted by the CIPR for this award. Our Start Here Go Anywhere campaign resulted in record levels of media coverage, social media engagement, and attendance at College promotional events. The campaign is testament to the high levels of skill and ability within the College Marketing & PR Team, and reflects the support it received from College staff, students and partners.”

Mr. McGurgan said ‘Start Here Go Anywhere’ was designed to reflect the volume of career progression opportunities on offer to all those who choose the college and have succeeded from it.

He continued: “We had a number of clear targets in delivering the campaign through our publications, social media platforms, events , outdoor branding and in our media relations.

“As a result of these creative and innovative strategies the college enjoyed a number of hugely positive outcomes.

“During the college’s three open days which took place across our campuses in Derry~Londonderry, Strabane and Limavady we enjoyed a record number of application for courses, more than a 50% increase on last year’s figures.

“The college’s Facebook page was also ranked as Northern Ireland’s top FE College in terms of reach.”