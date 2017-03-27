NWRC Open Day tomorrow

North West Regional College will hold its Open Day in Derry tomorrow (Wednesday March 29), from 12- 8 p.m.

A spokesperson for the college said: “Open Day is a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the huge range of full and part time courses available. Members of staff will be on hand to take prospective students through the numerous career options available.

Visitors can also take part in some of the fun activities planned, while finding out more about the excitement of being a student in the North West. Those attending Open Day can have a go at being a radio presenter, step into a world of virtual reality or get behind the lens in our Media studios.

“The Science labs will be open all afternoon and visitors can learn the numerous career options available in science while working with model volcanos and lava lamps.

“Those who feel up to it can test their fitness with our Sports students; try out some First Aid with the Care and Health Team or experiment with Computer Gaming with help from the IT team.”

NWRC offers courses ranging from Care and Health, Apprenticeships and Traineeships, Art and Design; Administration; Business; Construction and the Built Environment; Engineering; Hospitality and Catering; Media, Multimedia and Journalism; Music; Performing Arts; Science; Sport and Leisure, Travel and Tourism; Computing and I.T., Early Years, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, and Adult Learning.

A full list of full and part time courses is available at www.nwrc.ac.uk

NWRC will host Open Days at Strabane campus on the Derry Road today (Tuesday, March 28) between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and at campuses at Strand Road and Springtown tomorrow (Wednesday March 29) between 12 Noon and 8 p.m. and Limavady and Greystone on March 30 between 5.00pm – 8.00pm.